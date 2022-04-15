Buhari, Tambuwal lament Sokoto boat accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the death of 29 people in a boat accident in Gidan Magana in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday. The boat said to be carrying about 34 people, including women and children, reportedly plunged into a log beneath the water and capsized. In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. Buhari sympathised with the Village Head, Muhammadu Auwal, who lost five of his children. Buhari directed the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to ensure the safety of riverine travel. The President also commiserated with the government and the people of the state. Governor Aminu Tambuwal also condoled with the people of Gidan Magama over the accident. Tambuwal applauded those who helped in rescuing some travellers in the ill-fated boat, thereby helping in reducing the casualties.

