Buhari tasks e-govt council to develop, deploy technologies for efficient governance

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the newly inaugurated members of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government to work towards further strengthening the capacity of government to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent. Speaking at the inauguration of the 27-man panel at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Buhari said doing this would improve the national global standing in the ease of doing business index. He promised that his administration would continue to take advantage of digital technologies to transform every sector of the economy.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that the Council, which members have been arrived at after a painstaking and thorough process, would provide the oversight needed to bring about a veritable structure for accelerating achievements in digital economy and in the implementation of e-government in the country. He enjoined every member of the Council to consider the task as a national assignment and justify the trust reposed in their ability to support and significantly enhance the digital transformation of Nigeria.

‘‘I launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) on the 28th of November, 2019 and expanded the mandate of the then Ministry of Communications to include Digital Economy. ‘‘The implementation of that policy and mandate has enabled us to achieve significant progress and record a number of unprecedented achievements.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy showed that the steps we took in developing and implementing NDEPS were indeed timely,” he said. The President stressed that based on the report by the National Bureau of Statistics, the Information and Communications Technology sector was the fastest growing sector in both the fourth quarter of 2020 and the entire year 2020.

‘‘The sector’s 14.70% double-digit growth rate was instrumental in sup-porting our country to exit the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, far earlier than predicted by experts,” he said. Buhari added that the growth of the digital economy sector enabled the country to cope with the effect of the lock-down as both activities of the government and private sector, as well as educational activities, were able to move to online platforms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...