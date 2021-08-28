Buhari tasks Immigration on borders security

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure security at the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President yesterday, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said he was given additional responsibilities on how to control influx of foreigners into the county and ensure that local jobs were not lost to foreigners. “I’ve been able to brief Mr. President on what we are doing and he has given me additional responsibilities on what we can do to make this country safer and better.

Nigerians should be happier that the borders will be safer now than before and efforts will be made to make sure there are no counter-crossing across our borders. All persons who are in our country, who are non-Nigerians, we must monitor to see what they’re doing that are of benefit to this country,” he said. He could continued “As you are aware, each person enters Nigeria with a condition, whether to do a business or to establish a business, but not to take the business of Nigerians. So, Mr. President has tasked us to make sure we look at this issue deeply to make sure that Nigerian labour is protected, Nigerian economy is protected, not taken away by foreigners who just come to do business and take away the money and not to invest. I’m glad to say that Mr. President has tasked us further.

I may not be able to reveal those tasks, but we’ll do our best to keep Nigeria safer through effective borders management and control and after entry control so that we can control those who enter our territory with-out doing something else, which they have not agreed to do when they applied for visas.” While acknowledging the security threats along Nigerian borders with Niger, Cameroun and Benin Republic because of ECOWAS protocols, Babandede said the Immigration had already notified their officers that every member of the body must register after staying in the country for 80 days.

“ECOWAS protocols stipulates that you must follow proper routes and you must register and must have valid passport. it is not about unregulated movement. We have prosecuted so many people jailing them two and three; years on illegal ecowas movement.” He cautioned citizens against giving protection to foreigners who are engaging in retail business in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...