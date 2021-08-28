News

Buhari tasks Immigration on borders security

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure security at the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President yesterday, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said he was given additional responsibilities on how to control influx of foreigners into the county and ensure that local jobs were not lost to foreigners. “I’ve been able to brief Mr. President on what we are doing and he has given me additional responsibilities on what we can do to make this country safer and better.

Nigerians should be happier that the borders will be safer now than before and efforts will be made to make sure there are no counter-crossing across our borders. All persons who are in our country, who are non-Nigerians, we must monitor to see what they’re doing that are of benefit to this country,” he said. He could continued “As you are aware, each person enters Nigeria with a condition, whether to do a business or to establish a business, but not to take the business of Nigerians. So, Mr. President has tasked us to make sure we look at this issue deeply to make sure that Nigerian labour is protected, Nigerian economy is protected, not taken away by foreigners who just come to do business and take away the money and not to invest. I’m glad to say that Mr. President has tasked us further.

I may not be able to reveal those tasks, but we’ll do our best to keep Nigeria safer through effective borders management and control and after entry control so that we can control those who enter our territory with-out doing something else, which they have not agreed to do when they applied for visas.” While acknowledging the security threats along Nigerian borders with Niger, Cameroun and Benin Republic because of ECOWAS protocols, Babandede said the Immigration had already notified their officers that every member of the body must register after staying in the country for 80 days.

“ECOWAS protocols stipulates that you must follow proper routes and you must register and must have valid passport. it is not about unregulated movement. We have prosecuted so many people jailing them two and three; years on illegal ecowas movement.” He cautioned citizens against giving protection to foreigners who are engaging in retail business in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos West senator gives scorecard, empowers constituency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Sen. Solomon Adeola yesterday donated different empowerment tools to his constituents as part of its commitment towards uplifting their living standard and delivering dividends of democracy. This is as the lawmaker disclosed that during the current 9th Senate, he has sponsored and successfully introduced 11 Bills, adding that eight […]
News

Interfaith Dialogue kicks off campaign against spread of COVID-19 in Plateau, 9 other states

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), made up of renowned Christians and Muslims religious leaders in the country, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to stop the community transmission of the deathly COVID-19 in 10 states of the federation.   Leader of the team, Rev. Dr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in the company of Sheikh […]
News

JUST IN: PDP, Soludo missing as INEC releases list of Anambra guber candidates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to list any of the contending candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the list of candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election. Valentine Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba are contesting the rightful candidate of the party. Also, former governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica