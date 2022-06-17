News Top Stories

Buhari tasks police on strategies to tackle cybercrimes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police to evolve strategies and operations that are geared towards tackling cybercrimes in the country. The President gave the charge at the passing out parade of the Regular Course 4/2016 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who restated his determination to deal ruthlessly with anyone found bearing arms illegally in the country, told the graduating cadets that modern policing transcended land, sea and air, also noted that the internet and new digital technologies have provided a platform for the emerging offences to reach unprecedented levels. “Many of the enemies you will confront will be permanently faceless or concealed, leveraging technology to wage warfare that has the potential to be even more destructive than anything the world has ever known.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

