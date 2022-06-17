Buhari tasks police on strategies to tackle cybercrimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigeria Police to evolve strategies and operations that are geared towards tackling cybercrimes in the country. The President gave the charge at the passing out parade of the Regular Course 4/2016 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who restated his determination to deal ruthlessly with anyone found bearing arms illegally in the country, told the graduating cadets that modern policing transcended land, sea and air, also noted that the internet and new digital technologies have provided a platform for the emerging offences to reach unprecedented levels. “Many of the enemies you will confront will be permanently faceless or concealed, leveraging technology to wage warfare that has the potential to be even more destructive than anything the world has ever known.
Related Articles
Okowa inaugurates Operation Delta Hawk, calls for support
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the newly launched ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ a new security outfit floated by the state to enhance security of lives and property, to flush out criminally-minded persons from the state. The governor during the inauguration of the outfit in Asaba, tasked them to discharge their duties without fear or […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Presidency: After Muslim, Christian should take over in 2023 –CAN
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has said CAN will mobilise all Christians in the country to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 and that the body will also reject a Muslim/ Muslim or Christian/ Christian ticket. He solicited for the support and unity of Christian political […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG owes 3,504 contractors N70bn – Fashola
Lawmakers seek privatisation of FMB, FHA The Federal Government is owing 3,504 contractors in the housing sector the sum of N70 billion. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed this at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, while defending the 2021 budget of the ministry before Senate and House of Representatives joint Committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)