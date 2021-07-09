News

Buhari tasks varsities on stable, peaceful system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Federal Government yesterday restated its commitment to interface with critical stakeholders to ensure a stable higher education system that is not only well-funded, but that also contributes to the nation’s global competitiveness. President Muhammadu Buhari, Visitor to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), disclosed this yesterday during the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony, where no fewer than 148 PhD students received their graduation scrolls for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said the government would continue to ensure that the Nigerian university system was a genuine place for scholarship and innovation rather than theatre of avoidable crises and conflicts. “We recognise the place of our intellectuals to undertake cutting-edge research that will address our existential realities and contribute to making life better for all.

That is why we shall continue to take necessary steps to ensure that our universities are crisis-free and provided with adequate resources,” he added. On the crisis that rocked UNILAG last year, which led to the dissolution of Dr. Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council, the President urged all stake holders within and outside the university to do everything within the law to ensure that peace reigns on the campus so that the task of nation building and problem solving may continue unabated.

Our Reporters

