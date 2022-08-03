Buhari tells diplomats to monitor dev’ts, stick to ethics of non-interference

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged diplomats in the country to only monitor developments and stick to their ethics of noninterference. The President, who called for international collaboration in the fight against insecurity globally, gave this charge yesterday while receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff andAmbassadorof Mexicoto Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that Nigeria was drawing closer to its national elections and candidates representing their parties at different levels were beginning to build consen-sus within their respective parties in preparation to the launching of campaigns across the country soon.

“As the drums of campaign begin to rise, I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general elections,” he said. He also advised the diplomats to focus on building on the successes of their predecessors.

“The task before you require both of you to build on the successes of your predecessors and further make efforts in the expansion and advancement of the cordial bilateral relations and cooperation between Nigeria and your respective countries. These relations as you all know span across political, socio-economic and cultural spheres that have overtime benefitted our peoples. While urging the diplomats to build friendship and acquaintances in the course of their duty in Nigeria, Buhari said the nation’s cultural diversity “represents our pride as a nation and identity as a people.”

Commenting on insecurity, the President lamented that the twin challenges of post COVID-19 and climate change have devastating effects on global economies even as he added that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had undermined the progress countries have made in tackling food security in the last decade. He equally blamed the instability in Libya for terrorism in the Sahel as well as for the scuttling of democracy in both West and Central African regions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...