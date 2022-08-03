News

Buhari tells diplomats to monitor dev’ts, stick to ethics of non-interference

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged diplomats in the country to only monitor developments and stick to their ethics of noninterference. The President, who called for international collaboration in the fight against insecurity globally, gave this charge yesterday while receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff andAmbassadorof Mexicoto Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President noted that Nigeria was drawing closer to its national elections and candidates representing their parties at different levels were beginning to build consen-sus within their respective parties in preparation to the launching of campaigns across the country soon.

“As the drums of campaign begin to rise, I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general elections,” he said. He also advised the diplomats to focus on building on the successes of their predecessors.

“The task before you require both of you to build on the successes of your predecessors and further make efforts in the expansion and advancement of the cordial bilateral relations and cooperation between Nigeria and your respective countries. These relations as you all know span across political, socio-economic and cultural spheres that have overtime benefitted our peoples. While urging the diplomats to build friendship and acquaintances in the course of their duty in Nigeria, Buhari said the nation’s cultural diversity “represents our pride as a nation and identity as a people.”

Commenting on insecurity, the President lamented that the twin challenges of post COVID-19 and climate change have devastating effects on global economies even as he added that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had undermined the progress countries have made in tackling food security in the last decade. He equally blamed the instability in Libya for terrorism in the Sahel as well as for the scuttling of democracy in both West and Central African regions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan: ICRC seeks emergency aid for earthquake victims

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC) has urged well meaning individuals, groups and the international community to donate towards providing emergency aid for the thousands of victims of the earthquake which occurred recently in Afghanistan A massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck in the early hours of Wednesday in Southeast Afghanistan, killing at least […]
News

A’Ibom: Community kicks against joint constituency seat in state Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has kicked against what it described as a joint constituency seat in the state House of Assembly, saying the council deserves a single constituency seat. This was as the council noted that the joint ticket with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area had not in any way […]
News

Ezekwesili decries13m Nigerian children out-of-school education index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, yesterday expressed concerns over the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, saying the development portends a bleak future for the country. Speaking at a zoom meeting to mark the third anniversary of the United Kingdom-based charity, IAFoundation, Ezekwesili lamented that Nigeria’s future looked bad with about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica