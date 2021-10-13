News

Buhari tells ministers, perm secs to deliver on priority areas

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has told ministers and permanent secretaries to work towards delivery of his government’s target of improving the livelihood of the people. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Buhari gave this directive yesterday at the end of the two-day Mid-term Ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja. The President, who urged the officials to ramp up their mandates in the nine priority areas of his government, also stressed the need for a synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities to keep the economy on the part of growth.

The Buhari government’s nine priority areas are building a thriving and sustainable economy, enhancing social inclusion and poverty reduction; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export as well as attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products Others are expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians. The President said intensive discussions at the retreat provided an opportunity to reflect on what his administration has done and areas it needs to improve and refocus attention.

Buhari said: “The independent performance assessment report presented on day one of the retreat, indicates that significant progress has been achieved in the delivery of the Ministerial Mandates. We must close the gaps in our implementation efforts to ensure that we attain set targets by 2023.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau killings: Groups commence project to promote peace, tolerance among citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Musa Pam Jos Following a fresh outbreak of violence in some parts of Plateau State which led to loss of lives and property, a group by name of Network for Empowerment in Rural Areas and Townships (NERAT), has commenced a one month intensive project to promote peace and tolerance among citizens of the State.   […]
News

No missing 48m barrels of crude oil–NNPC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Asks NASS to commission forensic audit The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, told the Senate that the claim by a news medium in the country that 48 million barrels of crude oil was missing, was false and misleading. The Corporation therefore, challenged the Senate to carry out a forensic audit on the claim at […]
News

DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light, darkness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long”, as he accepted the Democratic White House nomination. The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed “too much anger, too much fear, too much division”. Biden’s impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica