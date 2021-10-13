Buhari tells ministers, perm secs to deliver on priority areas

President Muhammadu Buhari has told ministers and permanent secretaries to work towards delivery of his government’s target of improving the livelihood of the people. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Buhari gave this directive yesterday at the end of the two-day Mid-term Ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja. The President, who urged the officials to ramp up their mandates in the nine priority areas of his government, also stressed the need for a synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities to keep the economy on the part of growth.

The Buhari government’s nine priority areas are building a thriving and sustainable economy, enhancing social inclusion and poverty reduction; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export as well as attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products Others are expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians. The President said intensive discussions at the retreat provided an opportunity to reflect on what his administration has done and areas it needs to improve and refocus attention.

Buhari said: “The independent performance assessment report presented on day one of the retreat, indicates that significant progress has been achieved in the delivery of the Ministerial Mandates. We must close the gaps in our implementation efforts to ensure that we attain set targets by 2023.”

Like this: Like Loading...