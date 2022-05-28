News

Buhari: Tenure elongation results in violence, unconstitutional change of govt. in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that tenure elongation by some African leaders resulted into violence and unconstitutional change of government.

Buhari said this Saturday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea at the 16th Extraordinary session of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, holding at Sipopo International Conference Centre of the country, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

The President said the desire of some leaders to remain in power, after completion of their constitutional terms in office, easily results in violence, loss of lives and displacements across the continent, urging a stronger position by the African Union (AU).

Buhari noted that attempts at tenure elongation by some leaders reverses the gains of democracy and good governance in Africa, and serves as recipe for volatility and violence.

He advised leaders to consider strengthening democratic structures and cultures by adhering to the constitution.

Thanking the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, for his lead intervention on the pressing continental issue, especially in West Africa, where the spate of unconstitutional changes of government have been increasingly alarming, Buhari noted that there have been unconstitutional changes of government and return to military incursion.

“This situation is totally unacceptable. It is an attempt to draw the continent backward and derail the great mileage we had gained over the years in our quest for sustainable democracy.

“In the West African region, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have not shied away from taking appropriate steps and measures to curtail this unpleasant trend. I dare say that we have demonstrated great political will, in out-rightly condemning military incursions and unconstitutional change of government wherever it occurred,’’ he said.

 

