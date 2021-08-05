Buhari thanks BUA chair, Rabiu, for job creation, others at 61

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, for complementing the government’s efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended the BUA Group chairman, who is also the chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council, on the occasion of his 61th birthday. The President extolled the virtues of the business mogul for his leadership and compassion through the proactive and protective measures he helped to put in place against the COVID-19 pandemic, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families were struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic. The President prayed to God to sustain the celebrant and grant him with long life and happiness.

