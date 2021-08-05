Buhari thanks BUA chair, Rabiu, for job creation, others at 61

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, for complementing the government’s efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended the BUA Group chairman, who is also the chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council, on the occasion of his 61th birthday. The President extolled the virtues of the business mogul for his leadership and compassion through the proactive and protective measures he helped to put in place against the COVID-19 pandemic, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families were struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic. The President prayed to God to sustain the celebrant and grant him with long life and happiness.
Related Articles
FG tasks c’ttee of Vice Chancellors on IPPIS compliance
The Federal Government has asked the Committee of University ViceChancellors to prevail on members of Academic Union of Universities to comply with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria paid […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: A homemade solution to insecurity
While some states and Federal Government are still thinking of using the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to solve the insecurity challenges across the country, the Delta State government has moved on. The government has inaugurated its own security outfit to complement the efforts of other security agencies. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to ban single hull vessels from Nigerian waters in December
In line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigeria has given December 2020 as the deadline to ban vessels with single hull from operating on Nigerian waters. According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the country remains steadfast in its decision to stop the use of single-hull tankers by December 31. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)