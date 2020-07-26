Buhari, Tinubu, govs, others mourn first Northern lawyer, AbdulRazak

President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum, yesterday paid glowing tributes to Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer and father of the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, (SAN), who died yesterday.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in his tribute to the late First Republic Minister, Parliamentarian, pioneer Commissioner of Finance, Kwara State and until his passing, Matawali of Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau (Zaria), said he was highly saddened by news of the demise of the statesman and outstanding parliamentarian of his time.

According to President Buhari: “We will remember him as one of this country’s greatest legal minds and a national leader. He garnered respect that transcended our barriers visible and otherwise. His enormous contribution to the welfare of the people of his community, Kwara State and the country as a whole will serve to inspire future generations of our citizens. “Whenever our nation loses an elder in the class of Alhaji AbdulRazaq, it should serve as a moment of reflection on how the lives they lived and their sacrifices built the foundation of what we must continue to strengthen.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of our nation, I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Governor of Kwara – Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq and his family, His Highness, Emir Sulu Gambari of Ilorin, and the people of Kwara State.”

Tinubu in the tribute he personally signed described Abdulrasaq’s demise “as the end of an important era in this country.” He said: “The passing at 93 of the iconic patriot and elder statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniy Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, popularly known as AGF, signifies the end of another era in the annals of this country. “The likes of AGF were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured hard for the strong foundation upon which our dear country was erected. “He was there in the thick of all the nationalistic struggles and negotiations during the transition from colonial era to an independent Nigeria.

“A nationalist in its true definition and a pan-Nigerian in all its adoring flavours, Papa Abdulrasaq did a lot for this country. He was an educationist who founded the first privatelyowned secondary school, Ilorin College, Ilorin, now known as Ilorin Government High School, in the old Ilorin Province. “He was an active player during the nascent postindependence period of the 1960’s, helping to stitch together the multi-interest and diverse expectations of the peoples of this country.

“AGF gave his very best to our country as a top legal practitioner, indeed the first lawyer to emerge from the Northern part of Nigeria, who also rose to become the Chairman, Council of Body of Benchers. “The departure of the highly revered AGF, the father of the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has left a huge vacuum in our national life.”

To the APC governors, Abdulrasaq’s death is a loss to the Nigerian progressives’ community. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu said: “We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressives’ Community and indeed the entire nation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the deceased “left his footprints in the sand of time.” The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Danladi, described the death of AbdulRazaq as a great loss to Nigeria.

In a similar vein, the Emir of Ilorin commiserated with the entire Nigerians, Kwarans and the people of Ilorin Emirate over the death of the Mutawalen of Ilorin, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq. He prayed that Allah should forgive his misdeeds and grant him Al-janatul firdaus. Meanwhile, the Director- General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju-Sulaiman also commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq over the demise of his father.

More tributes as AGF Abdul- Razaq SAN is buried

•Gov visits Emir of Ilorin The remains of the elder statesman Alhaji Abdul- Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdul- Razaq (SAN) have been interred at his Idi-Igba family house in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The janaazah was attended by a delegation of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its chairman and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu who was accompanied by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Niger State counterpart Abubakar Sani Bello.

A delegation of the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the arrival at the Ilorin International Airport of the remains of the statesman. Gbajabiamila was accompanied by Hon. Kashim Ibrahim Imam; Hon. James Faleke; and Hon. Babajimi Benson.

The janaazah (prayer) was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu and attended by the Imam Imale Sheikh Abdullah AbdulHameed and other prominent traditional title holders and religious leaders from the Ilorin Emirate.

The burial occurred as more tributes poured in for the first lawyer from the Northern Nigeria and one-time chairman of the Body of Benchers. President Muhammadu Buhari, former military leader Ibrahim Babangida and several governors, serving and former, from across the country have commiserated with the governor and the family of the statesman who died in the early hours of Saturday in his Abuja home at 93.

The governor, meanwhile, has led a delegation of family members and government officials to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to condole with the royal father on the death of the statesman who was until his death the Mutawalli of Ilorin Emirate.

The emir, for his part, extolled the virtues of the elder statesman, whom he described as a national icon, saying he led an exemplary life and praying the Almighty Allah to keep his family on the path of goodness and grant him al-jannah Firdaus. The emir commiserated with the family and the Ilorin Emirate as a whole. He prayed Allah to continue to guide and comfort the Governor, his siblings, and the matriarch of the family Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq.

