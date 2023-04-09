Buhari, Tinubu, Kalu mourn Ajibola

President Muhammadu Buhari; presidentelect, Bola Tinubu and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu have saluted ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola, for his contribution to the legal professional development globally. The former Judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague passed away yesterday aged 89. According to Buhari, Ajibola deployed his talent and intellect for the advocacy of justice, fairness and equity in the country. He condoled the family and legal community for his loss.

“His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him,” the President said.

Tinubu acknowledged Ajibola’s contribution to Nigeria’s political evolution and nation-building, the legal profession and international jurisprudence. He said: “The former Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and leader of the Bar was an eminent statesman and legal icon whose contributions to national progress and development will be written in gold. “During his earthly sojourn, Prince Ajibola didn’t just serve his country with his gift of extraordinary brilliance as a lawyer; he served the world as a Judge of the International Court of Justice in Hague and Member of its Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).” Former Abia State Governor, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State over Ajibola’s passing. The Senator urged leaders at all levels to emulate the outstanding qualities of the late judge.

He said: “I condole with the Ajibola family over the passing of their patriarch and Founder, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prince Bola Ajibola. “The late judge was a selfless and patriotic statesman with a passion for a just and ideal society. “He was a strong advocate of justice, fairness and equity. “The late judge used various platforms to advance the cause of the people. “He will be remembered for his remarkable legacy.” Kalu prayed to Allah to grant Ajibola al-Jannah Firdaus.

