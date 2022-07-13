Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, APC govs storm Osun for Oyetola’s re-election rally

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and party leaders yesterday converged on the Osogbo Stadium for mega rally in support of the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Also present at the rally were the Chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Osun State Governorship election and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 11 governors. Speaking during the campaign rally, President Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, APC governors and leaders unanimously endorsed Oyetola and urged the people of Osun State to vote for APC to ensure continuity of the lofty projects embarked upon by the APC-led administration in the State. Speaking during the rally attended by thousands of residents, President Buhari urged the electorate to come out in large numbers and vote for Governor Oyetola for continuity of good governance in the State of Osun. He said Oyetola deserved to be re-elected to consolidate what he had done in his first term. Buhari, who was represented by Tinubu, raised Oyetola’s hand as the APC’s governorship candidate and appealed to all the people of Osun State to re-elect him. “Go out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC and Governor Oyetola on Saturday. Think about your children and vote for Oyetola for a better future for them. “You must all go out in large crowd on Saturday to re-elect Governor Oyetola. Don’t be deceived by PDP and other mushrooms parties. We must vote and defeat them,” Tinubu charged the people of Osun State. The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said Osun State in the last three and half years had witnessed great development and growth under the leadership of Oyetola. He described Oyetola as a prudent and good manager of human and material resources, adding that the governor has done a lot in his first term for him to be reelected during the Saturday’s governorship poll. Similarly, Sanwo-Olu in his address, said his Osun State counterpart had performed very well in his first term and he is deserving of another term. He said: “Governor Oyetola has performed extremely well. He is deserving of another term. I have gone on campaign train with him and from what I have seen and heard, he has done very well. Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. There is no crisis in APC. We are united in our party. “I want to urge you all to vote for APC and Governor Oyetola on Saturday so that he can continue the good work he is doing in Osun State. By God’s grace, we will come back for victory dance on Sunday.” APC National Chairman, Adamu, while presenting the APC flag to Oyetola said the party is impressed by the good performance of the Osun State Governor and that is why it is supporting him for re-election

