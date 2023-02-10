Buhari, Tinubu seek Sultan’s support, say we want to win these elections

President Muhammadu Buhari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential elections. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has solicited for the support of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar ahead of the oncoming general elections Both leaders pleaded with the Sultan’s support yesterday when they paid him a courtesy cLl in his palace ahead of their Presidential campaign in the city. Tinubu, who spoke first at the palace said: “I have come to be presented to you as Candidate.

The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that. “Iwanttowintheelection. Istherea way you will decline the request of thePresident?” Echoing the same line, Buhari said: “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.” He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country. He said he had associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC.

The President said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

