News

Buhari, Tinubu seek Sultan’s support, say we want to win these elections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential elections. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has solicited for the support of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar ahead of the oncoming general elections Both leaders pleaded with the Sultan’s support yesterday when they paid him a courtesy cLl in his palace ahead of their Presidential campaign in the city. Tinubu, who spoke first at the palace said: “I have come to be presented to you as Candidate.

The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that. “Iwanttowintheelection. Istherea way you will decline the request of thePresident?” Echoing the same line, Buhari said: “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.” He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country. He said he had associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC.

The President said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cleric blames politicians for unending ASUU, FG rift

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Presiding Pastor of First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo Town in Oyo State, Dr. Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the nation’s political leaders, describing them as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate of the plight of the masses whose children they have forced out of school for about eight months over face-off between the Academic Staff […]
News

Troops Kill 6 ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

  The troops deployed for the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East have neutralised six Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and recovered arms and ammunitions. The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops of 25 Brigade on August 31, 2021 killed four ISWAP […]
News

ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday denied alleged victimisation of some lecturers of the university by her management. In a statement by the Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Godfrey Nwambeke and the Secretary, Dr Douglas Nnachi, the union said ASUUNEC goofed by including Ebonyi State University as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica