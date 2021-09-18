News

Buhari to address world leaders at UN General Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for New York, United States, to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76) on Sunday.

The session opened last Tuesday, September 14.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations”.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday, said Buhari will address the assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24.

He added that the president will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

“In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as; The High-Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent,” the statement reads.

“The delegation will also participate in Food Systems Summit; High-Level Dialogue on Energy; and The High-Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.”

The statement added that the president would also hold bilateral meetings with some leaders of delegations and heads of International Development organisations.

“He will be accompanied to New York by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN); and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor,” it adds.

“Also on the President’s delegation are National Security Adviser, Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

“President Buhari is expected back in the country on Sunday, September 26.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Military, security agencies’ll rescue abducted students unhurt – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…as Masari says children located in forest in neighbouring Nasarawa State The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured that the military and other security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State unhurt. Officials say a total of 333 students were abducted from their hostel by […]
News

Surveyors trained on improving survey practice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Surveyors in Osun state have been charged to equip themselves with update information and modern technology relevant to surveying practice so as to move with the current global trend.   The State Chairman of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Surveyor Joseph Oluborode gave the charge in Osogbo, the state capital during a […]
News

Falana to Buhari: If insurgents can be forgiven, soldiers jailed for mutiny should be pardoned

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon 70 soldiers convicted of mutiny. The soldiers were, in 2014, found guilty of rebelling against the authorities of their division in Maiduguri, Borno State and were subsequently convicted. The soldiers were earlier sentenced to death, but in 2015, following a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica