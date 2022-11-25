News

Buhari To African leaders: Adjust educational system towards STEM to achieve industrialisation by 2030

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

In order to achieve industrialisation in Africa by 2030, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged leaders to adjust their educational system towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This counsel was contained in his remarks Friday in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, at the AU Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in Africa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President emphasised that STEM was the ”short way” to produce the next generation of managers of an industrialised Africa not dependent on expatriates.

He urged leaders in the continent to solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy, saying ”it is no secret that we cannot industrialize the continent, if we do not solve the problem of generating cheap and clean energy.”

 

