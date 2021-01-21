Buhari to aid agencies: Assist victims of Sokoto market fire incident

President Muhammmadu Buhari has directed aid agencies in the country to attend to the needs of the victims of the Sokoto Central Market fire incident. The President, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, also called on market authorities to train traders and facility managers on basic safety precautions to forestall frequency of fire outbreaks. According to him, “Once the traders are trained on the risk factors, it will go a long way to minimise the frequency of fire outbreaks at business places.’’

While expressing solidarity with the victims, President Buhari said: “I am deeply moved by this fire incident, because of its adverse impact on the economic life of the people who struggle daily to earn a living. To see your investments go up in flames is particularly painful and I sincerely send my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with all the victims, and pray to God to restore your losses.”

Like this: Like Loading...