Buhari to Akeredolu: Be humble, magnanimous in victory

Lawan, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu congratulate gov

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory.

Akeredolu was declared winner of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. While rejoicing with Akeredolu on his re-election, the President noted that the votes garnered “show that one good turn surely deserves another.”

He thanked the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that “the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

Buhari appreciated the electorate in Ondo State for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicated that the country was making progress in its electoral behaviour. He also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organizing credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

The President urged Akeredolu to serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting that “when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.”

On his part, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said Akeredolu’s triumph is well-deserved and heartwarming. He noted that the election was a referendum on the stewardship of Governor Akeredolu in the last four years and that the Governor has passed the examination in flying colours.

“By the outcome of this election, the people of Ondo State have spoken in a loud and unambiguous voice that the APC offers the best platform for the pursuit of their development goals and political aspirations.

“The electoral victory in Ondo State is a re-affirmation of the people’s faith in the APC government and the capacity of Governor Akeredolu to continue the transformation of the state by consolidating on his achievements and opening new frontiers of development in the Sunshine State,” Lawan said.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said Akeredolu’s electoral victory was an attestation to the fact the electorate would always reward a performing leader and administration with their votes. “It is a new day in Ondo State…

To whom much is given, much should be expected. I have no doubt that the good people of Ondo State would witness a greater level of socio-economic, industrial and infrastructure development in Governor Akeredolu’s second term.

Governor Fayemi urged the APC leadership to build on the electoral success in Ondo State for future elections. “It is a wake-up call that with a laser beam focus, proper planning, unity and sincerity of purpose, elections are almost always winnable.

It is hoped that the various by-elections coming up at the end of the month will benefit from this renewed vigour and focus in our party,” Fayemi added.

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who is the chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship election, said Akeredolu’s success in the election is a validation of people’s acceptance of his administration, having impacted positively in their lives during his first term in office.

Speaking at Akeredolu’s residence in Owo yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said the people of Ondo State deserve commendation for coming out in large numbers to perform their civic responsibility and for defying all odds to vote for APC-led administration in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The victory is for all of us and for the entire leadership of our party. It is a team work; it is not one person, it is a whole team that came together.

And what it means is that when we all work together as a team, we win together. “The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Ondo State because, indeed, they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving.”

