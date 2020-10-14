Buhari to APC members: We’ll suffer for nothing, unless…

President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to have a stronger sense of commitment to the party that will translate into electoral victories in polls, admonishing that “unless we work together, we will suffer for nothing.”

The President gave the advice to APC leaders and members when he received the re-elected Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, at the Presidential Villa. Akeredolu was accompanied by Governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa). He stressed that there was a need for party members at ward, local council, state and national levels to take ownership of the party structure and operations, with a larger goal of serving the country, and working together to deliver on its mandate to the people.

“Nothing succeeds like success,” the President said. “We are here to celebrate and congratulate Governor Akeredolu for his re-election, which was as a result of collaboration.” Buhari noted that victory at the polls in Ondo was an indication of strong collaboration among party members, urging more harmony as the party prepares for the Anambra State election, and general election in 2023.

“This is an evidence that when we come together and collaborate, we can achieve a lot. I received the governors in the State House on their way to Ondo State for the final campaigns. “Let’s keep the relationship going while in office, and afterwards.

We better tell all state party members what working together can do. There is nothing like tenacity of purpose,” he added. The President called for more steadfastness, loyalty and consistency, stressing that only tenacity of purpose can lead to success in every facet of life, including winning elections.

“I am an example of tenacity of purpose. I contested elections three times, and the fourth time, I got here. You just can’t sit and wait for things to happen under any system, you have to work,” he said. In his remarks, Buni said Ondo State indigenes showed they were enlightened by opting for continuity and consolidation, knowing that it was better to encourage Governor Akeredolu continue with the good work.

Buni said the party will work together for legislative elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Cross River and Zamfara states. Akeredolu thanked the President, party leaders and governors for all the support, promising to further justify the confidence reposed in him by the party.

