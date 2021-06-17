News

Buhari to Armed Forces: Don’t give criminals breathing space

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…promises welfare, deployment of weapons to troops

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the armed forces never to give terrorists and criminals any breathing space in various parts of the country adding that the war must be concluded with restoration of peace and reconstruction of all the affected areas.
The President equally promised to prioritize the welfare of the soldiers at the battlefield and deploy weapons and ammunitions to the troops to prosecute the war.
According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said this Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, while on official visit to personnel of the Armed Forces and security agencies in Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari Cantonment.
The President, who said that the nation owed the military men and women, particularly those that paid the ultimate price, a debt of gratitude, also assured the family members that the government would continue to support all their loved ones.
He assured the wounded soldiers of best medical care for their quick recoveries.
“I am delighted to be with you this afternoon, to address you on this special occasion of my official visit to Borno State. I want to seize this opportunity to put it on record that our nation will forever be indebted to you, for your patriotic commitment to the defence of our fatherland against insurgency and criminality.
“I therefore commend you and remember all the personnel who have paid the supreme sacrifice in ensuring that Nigeria remains an indivisible and secure entity.
“As I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our fallen heroes and pray for the souls of the departed, I want to assure you that my administration will spare no effort or resources to ensure that the widows and children of our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of our beloved country, are well cared for,” he said.

Our Reporters

