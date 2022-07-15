News Top Stories

Buhari to Armed Forces: It’s your duty to confront, wipe out terrorists, insurgents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…pledges support to accomplish their task …says most global security challenges asymmetric, trans-border

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s Armed Forces with the responsibility of wiping terrorists and insurgents away from the surface of the earth. Buhari gave this charge Thursday while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

This came as the President pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required for the Armed Forces to accomplish the task. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu,the President noted that most of the security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world. He added that the West African sub-region and, indeed the continent of Africa, were not immune to these threats adding that: “We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

‘‘It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.” Describing the specifics of their trainings which focused primarily on countering security threats as very important, the President added that combating the prevailing security threats effectively would require that African countries continue to work together at all levels; be it tactical, operational and strategic.

The President described the ongoing collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region as productive, commendable and successful. Noting that the country has in the last 12 years been facing serious security challenges, Buhari said: ‘‘Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as to remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong Nigeria.

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally.’’ While expressing delight that the institution was graduating students from neighbouring African countries, Buhari expressed the confidence that they enjoyed the hospitality of the country even as he charged them to keep fond memories of the over 40-year college, which prepare officers for tactical and operational level leadership, focusing on national security, joint planning processes, interagency cooperation and operations as well as multinational integration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo Assembly, Speaker obtain order of substituted service on members-elect

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Mr. Francis Okiye, have obtained an order of substituted service of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rovers State capital, on members-elect to halt the unlawful takeover of the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex and the assembly’s legislative activities. The order […]
News

Ishaku: How Okowa saved Nigeria from APC’s one-party plot in 2019

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has narrated how his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saved Nigeria from the plot of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party system on the country. The governor said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will eternally be grateful to Okowa for delivering on […]
News Top Stories

FG mulls tax for digital business transactions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Federal Government is considering taxing digital transactions as a way of blocking revenue loopholes. To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) have given the go ahead to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)’s quest to digitalise tax collection and remittances.   This came as FIRS said tax-pro max, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica