Buhari to Armed Forces: It’s your duty to confront, wipe out terrorists, insurgents

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s Armed Forces with the responsibility of wiping terrorists and insurgents away from the surface of the earth. Buhari gave this charge Thursday while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

This came as the President pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required for the Armed Forces to accomplish the task. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu,the President noted that most of the security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world. He added that the West African sub-region and, indeed the continent of Africa, were not immune to these threats adding that: “We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

‘‘It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.” Describing the specifics of their trainings which focused primarily on countering security threats as very important, the President added that combating the prevailing security threats effectively would require that African countries continue to work together at all levels; be it tactical, operational and strategic.

The President described the ongoing collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region as productive, commendable and successful. Noting that the country has in the last 12 years been facing serious security challenges, Buhari said: ‘‘Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as to remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong Nigeria.

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally.’’ While expressing delight that the institution was graduating students from neighbouring African countries, Buhari expressed the confidence that they enjoyed the hospitality of the country even as he charged them to keep fond memories of the over 40-year college, which prepare officers for tactical and operational level leadership, focusing on national security, joint planning processes, interagency cooperation and operations as well as multinational integration.

