Buhari to Armed Forces: It’s your duty to wipe out terrorists, insurgents

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s Armed Forces with the responsibility of wiping terrorists and insurgents away from the surface of the earth.

Buhari gave this charge Thursday while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

This came as the President pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required for the Armed Forces to accomplish the task.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President noted that most of the security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different regions and sub-regions of the world.

He added that the West African sub-region and, indeed the continent of Africa, were not immune to these threats adding that: “We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

‘‘It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.”

 

