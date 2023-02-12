Buhari to ASUU, varsity unions: We’ll perform our financial obligations

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the nation’s universities to show understanding that all other sectors in the country also need more funding, saying the government is working tirelessly to carry out its responsibilities according to the available resources.

Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia who spoke on Saturday during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), said, “let me persuade university unions especially ASUU to understand the fact that all sectors in the country needs more financing and that the government is working assiduously to perform its obligations with the resources available to it. At the event, eminent personalities were conferred with Honourary Degrees of the University .The Chairman Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN was appointed a visiting professor of Constitutional Law and former managing director of First Bank, Olabisi Onasanya bagged a Doctor of Finance Degree while former Super Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami, was conferred with the Degree of Doctor of Sports.

The University stated the personalities were honoured for their contributions to national development. Buhari in his address reiterated that his campaign promises were based on enhancing the economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight and that he was fulfilled that huge successes were recorded in the three fundamental issues. He said that though the country has not reached its Eldorado, his government has set Nigeria on irreversible paths of greatness through the implementation of masses-centric policies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...