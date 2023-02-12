News

Buhari to ASUU, varsity unions: We’ll perform our financial obligations

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the nation’s universities to show understanding that all other sectors in the country also need more funding, saying the government is working tirelessly to carry out its responsibilities according to the available resources.

Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia who spoke on Saturday during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), said, “let me persuade university unions especially ASUU to understand the fact that all sectors in the country needs more financing and that the government is working assiduously to perform its obligations with the resources available to it. At the event, eminent personalities were conferred with Honourary Degrees of the University .The Chairman Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN was appointed a visiting professor of Constitutional Law and former managing director of First Bank, Olabisi Onasanya bagged a Doctor of Finance Degree while former Super Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami, was conferred with the Degree of Doctor of Sports.

The University stated the personalities were honoured for their contributions to national development. Buhari in his address reiterated that his campaign promises were based on enhancing the economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight and that he was fulfilled that huge successes were recorded in the three fundamental issues. He said that though the country has not reached its Eldorado, his government has set Nigeria on irreversible paths of greatness through the implementation of masses-centric policies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Kogi APC leaders to revive late Adoja’s political structure

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Worried by the outcome of the June 7 Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which left the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, with zero vote from Kogi delegates, some leaders of APC have commenced a process to reform the party ahead of 2023 general elections. The APC chieftains, who are mostly […]
News

Two killed in motorcycle accident in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

There was traffic gridlock for several hours in Hospital area in Akure, the Ondo State Capital following the death of two persons who died in accident along the road. The accident, sources said claimed two passengers who were riding commercial motorcycle popularly known as okada while the rider of the motorcycle survived with injuries. The […]
News

Osinbajo hails Latter Day Saints’ social work, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vi c e – P re s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has commended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for its social service works in the area of clean water, immunisation and several other things.   He gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica