Buhari to attend 47th Guinea Bissau National Day today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Guinea Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President will join Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia, to mark the 47th independence anniversary of the country.

In Bissau, the President will also commission a road named in his honour by the host government. The Nigerian leader and other invited heads of state will attend an official lunch hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Nigeria and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1974.

Following a military coup in that country, Nigeria in 2012, deployed troops under the auspices of ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau (ECOMIB) to maintain peace. President Buhari had in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau, during its last legislative elections, donated $500,000, 17 vehicles and 350 electoral kits to support the country’s electoral process. In May this year, the President received President Embalo in Abuja, during which the Nigerian leader congratulated his counterpart on his confirmation as President, assuring him of Nigeria’s support to the new government.

