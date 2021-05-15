News

Buhari to attend African Finance Summit in Paris

…to meet Macron on security, others

 

President Muhammmadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Paris, France on a 4-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit holding in the French capital.
The summit to be hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will focus on review of African economy, following shocks from the coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Summit is expected to draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

 

Buhari is also scheduled to meet the French President to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines.

 

Before returning to Nigeria, the President will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

 

Accompanying the President to the summit are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

 

Others are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

