Buhari to attend Derby’s investiture today

P resident Muhammadu Buhari will today attend the investiture of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in Republic of Tchad for two years. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, the ceremony, billed to hold at the capital, N’Djamena, would further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss Derby Itno in April 2021.
