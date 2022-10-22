News

Buhari to attend first World Bio Summit in S’Korea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Seoul, South Korea to participate in the First World Bio Summit.

Thus was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina on Saturday.

The two-day Summit, jointly organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO), has the theme: ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health.’

Nigeria was invited to the Summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU) during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

Also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the theme, given that, according to the organisers, “global health security profoundly depends on the innovation and development in the bio-industry.”

The partnership between the Republic of Korea and WHO, is therefore, to underscore not only the above historic truth, but also the need to launch international stage-efforts on the nature of creativity and innovation required to contain any future health pandemic.

Buhari, who is expected to deliver a statement at the Summit, and meet separately with President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea, will also seek other ways of more effective partnerships that impact positively on the lives and safety of Nigerians during his other engagements and meetings while in Seoul.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Bishop, group issue ultimatum to FG to revert fuel pump price

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A Pentecostal Bishop and Imo State Chairman of the Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice (CRSJ) Group, Dr. Kenneth Obi, has given the Federal Government two weeks to enforce reversal of fuel price to the approved pump price or be ready for a massive protest. The cleric said the present scenario seems to convey the […]
News

Igbo Diaspora gives condition for emergence of new Ohanaeze leadership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…lists other criteria for eligibility   Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly at the weekend, said that any potential candidate for the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be ready to confront security challenges in Igbo land.   The group in a virtual world press conference jointly addressed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, […]
News

The UNDP, Japan donates 3 ambulances to NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, yesterday handed over three ambulances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) as part of its support to Federal Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The vehicles, which will be distributed to priority states with high infection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica