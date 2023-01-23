News

Buhari to attend int’l conference on agriculture in Dakar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Lagos for Dakar, Senegal to attend the 2nd edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

According to a release by Femi Adesina, his spokesman, the high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is holding under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

The conference, which seeks to create favourable conditions toward achieving food security in Africa, is convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

There will also be side meetings to discuss agreements on the delivery of food and agricultural products in some countries, including Nigeria.

With Africa accounting for 249 million or a third of the 828 million hungry people in the world, the Summit, to be attended by African Heads of State and Government, Ministers of finance and agriculture, as well as several global development partners, is expected to make commitments on eradicating hunger in Africa by 2030.

The President’s delegation is made up of ministers and top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inactivity: Telcos disconnect 98.5m mobile lines

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active subscriptions hit 193mAnyim Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country disconnected a total of 98.5 million lines in two months, New Telegraph has learnt. The disconnection carried out between September and October 2021 brought the total number of connected lines in the country down to 229.5 million from 328 million recorded in August 2021. […]
News

Former Delta Governor, Uduaghan, refutes NDDC contract report

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has vehemently denied having anything to do concerning contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC) as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Reacting to the allegations, which were published in a national daily on Monday, the former […]
News

EU, UNICEF join forces for child-friendly justice in West Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

UNICEF has warned that access to justice is still not a reality for many children in contact with the justice system in Nigeria and West Africa as a whole, whether as victims, witnesses or alleged offenders. According to the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, “Vulnerable children rarely have access to child-friendly justice and are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica