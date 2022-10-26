Buhari To Ban Ki-Moon: Flood, negative evidence of climate change in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, that the ravaging flood in some parts of the country was an evidence of the negative effects of climate change. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari made the observation at a meeting with the ex-UN Scribe on the sidelines of the First World Bio Summit, 2022 holding in Seoul, South Korea. The President also identified encroaching desertification and drought from northern parts of the country as further evidence of negative effects of climate change.

The Nigerian leader expressed delight with the cooperation existing between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea especially in the area of energy supply, citing gas exports to the Asian country. Describing education as a key investment in addressing unemployment and underdevelopment, the President also noted that health challenges must be equally addressed.

On his part, the former Secretary-General, who is the Chair of Ban Ki-Moon Foundation for Better Future and strong advocate for Climate Change remediation, sympathized with President Buhari over the flooding, while calling for more investment to improve education, avert environmental degradation and preventive diseases in order to meet the core Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

