Buhari to bandits: You’ll suffer for your wickedness, brutality

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as barbaric, the killing of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna. Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to suffer for their wickedness and brutality.

Commenting on the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” describing as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families, who are forced to confront these tragedies.”

“Addressing this scourge requires great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country,” he added.

Buhari gave strong assurances that those who think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will suffer with equal measure of recompense under the full weight of the law for their wickedness and brutality.”

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” the President declared.

While strongly condemning the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Buhari described them as bright youngsters, who were cut down by evil people in their prime. “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” said the President.

He extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government

