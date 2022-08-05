News

Buhari to BUA Chair at 62: Sustain your investments, charitable deeds

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, to carry forward his momentum of investment and charitable deeds as he turned 62. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari in a message to the President of BUA Group, lauded Rabiu’s the efforts and other leading citizens in giving the country a good name at home and abroad. “Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, the family traditions of business, scholarship and charitable work,” Buhari said adding that he cherished the businessman’s compassion and concern for the weakest citizen. “You are a steadfast champion of the poor and the marginalized and your charitable efforts will continue to inspire fellow citizens.”

 

Our Reporters

