Buhari to BUA Chair at 62: Sustain your investments, charitable deeds

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, to carry forward his momentum of investment and charitable deeds as he turned 62. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari in a message to the President of BUA Group, lauded Rabiu’s the efforts and other leading citizens in giving the country a good name at home and abroad. “Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, the family traditions of business, scholarship and charitable work,” Buhari said adding that he cherished the businessman’s compassion and concern for the weakest citizen. “You are a steadfast champion of the poor and the marginalized and your charitable efforts will continue to inspire fellow citizens.”
Related Articles
Africa secures 400m more COVID-19 vaccine doses
The African Union (AU) has secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a regional health leader said on Thursday, in a push to immunize 60% of the continent’s population over three years. As richer nations race ahead with mass immunisation campaigns, Africa is scrambling to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Allegations, counter-allegations of bribery rock Ondo by-election
I was in my house –Dep. Gov He tried to bribe voters in Oba-Ile, says PDP Different reactions yesterday trailed the alleged involvement of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s involvement in the plan to manipulate the by-election for Akure North/South federal constituency. The by-election was a sequel to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom to Buhari: Implement yearly recruitment of police personnel policy
Disbands Benue Vigilante Group Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Tuesday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its promise to recruit 10, 000 police officers yearly to help check insecurity in the country. Ortom stated this while addressing personnel of the disbanded Vigilante Group at the Government House in Makurdi. He said if […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)