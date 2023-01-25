Buhari to chair FG’s 14-man C’ttee on fuel scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a 14- man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution management, which he will personally chair. The development is a move to find a lasting solution to the disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

The Steering Committee, which has Minister of State for Petroleum Resource Chief Timipre Sylva as Alternate Chairman is expected to among other things to ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

These were contained in a statement issued yesterday by Sylva’s Senior Adviser (Media & Communications), Mr. Horatius Egua. Other members of the committee are the Minister of Finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, National Economic Adviser to the President, Director-General, Department of State .

