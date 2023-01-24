  Buhari to chair FG’s 14 man c’ttee to address fuel scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution Management, which he will personally chair.

The development is a move to find a lasting solution to the disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

The Steering Committee, which has Minister of State for Petroleum Resource Chief Timipre Sylva as Alternate Chairman is expected to among other things to ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

These were contained in a statement on Tuesday by Sylva’s Senior Adviser (Media & Communications), Mr. Horatius Egua.

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, National Economic Adviser to the President, Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Member (EFCC), and Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others, who make up the Steering Committee, are the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Member Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Special Advisor (Special Duties) to the HMSPR while the Technical Advisor (Midstream) to the HMSPR will serve as Secretary.

Egua stated that other terms of the reference of the committee are to ensure national strategic stock management, visibility on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) refineries rehabilitation programme and to ensure end-end tracking of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ascertain daily national consumption and eliminate smuggling.

