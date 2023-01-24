News

  Buhari to chair FG’s 14 man c’ttee to address fuel scarcity

Posted on Author   Success Nwogu Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution Management, which he will personally chair.

The development is a move to find a lasting solution to the disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

The Steering Committee, which has Minister of State for Petroleum Resource Chief Timipre Sylva as Alternate Chairman is expected to among other things to ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

These were contained in a statement on Tuesday by Sylva’s Senior Adviser (Media & Communications), Mr. Horatius Egua.

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Finance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, National Economic Adviser to the President, Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Member (EFCC), and Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others, who make up the Steering Committee, are the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Member Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Special Advisor (Special Duties) to the HMSPR while the Technical Advisor (Midstream) to the HMSPR will serve as Secretary.

Egua stated that other terms of the reference of the committee are to ensure national strategic stock management, visibility on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) refineries rehabilitation programme and to ensure end-end tracking of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ascertain daily national consumption and eliminate smuggling.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 196 new infections Friday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced two additional COVID-19 fatalities and 196 new infections reported from five states of the federations and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The disease centre disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page late Friday night, noting that the fatality toll now stands at 2,980. According […]
News

Rehabilitation of Eastern railway corridor’ll boost Abia economy – Don

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A don, Maduike Ezeibe, has called for the rehabilitation of the Eastern Railway Corridor, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting trade and development, especially around the seven railway centres in Ukwa-Ngwa area of Abia State. Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, also called for the dredging of the Blue River-Imo River […]
News

$300million Nigerian content intervention fund fully disbursed -NCDMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…seeks media support to drive increased local content The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has revealed that the $300 billion Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF), has been fully disbursed as loan to benefitting Nigerian companies in the oil and gas industry, with a view of growing local content in the industry. General Manager, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica