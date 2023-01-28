Buhari to commission 20, 000 TEUs Kano dry port on Monday

The first international dry port, Dala International Inland Dry Port (DIDP), with a capacity of 20, 000 Equivalent Units (TEUs) will be commissioned on Monday by President Muhammad Buhari at Zawachiki in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano State. The Managing Director of the port, Ahmad Rabiu, disclosed this during the preparation for the inauguration of the port in Kano.

Rabiu, who was joined by the chairman of the inland dry port, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabu Bawuro, who said that it would be the first international inland dry port, where cargoes would go anywhere in the world from Kano State without follow up to any sea ports across Nigeria.

He explained that the Federal Government under President Buhari had given all the support required for the take up, noting that they have met the requirement on infrastructure and other critical amenities. Rabiu noted the stacking area had the capacity of 20, 000 units of containers before moving anywhere at any time, noting that the area covers six hectares of land. Bawuro also said that the management of the port was prepared technically, physically with interested partners and is going to boost businesses in Kano, Nigeria and Africa in general

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...