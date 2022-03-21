Buhari to commission Lagos airport terminal nine years after

…as China offers seven-year grace period

Wole Shadare

Nine years after work started on a terminal that many said would ease pressure on the existing decrepit Murtala Muhammed International Airport, all is now set for the commissioning of the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos slated for Tuesday.

The brand new, world-class edifice is one of five, being built in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu, in a bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the People’s Republic of China.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt had been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

The new Lagos International Terminal, which will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum. It is built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters.

Spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze in a statement said other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, six-passenger boarding bridges (out of which two has already been installed), two food courts, four premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.

She further stated that the new terminal to be commissioned is expected to generate about three thousand direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.

The authority will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link road to be constructed by the state Government.

There are indications that the delay in the completion of the multi-billion Naira new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was caused by Nigeria’s alleged delay in implementing its own part of the loan deal from China for the project.

