Business

Buhari to commission Lekki Port for commercial operations in 2023

Posted on Author   Bayo Akomolafe

 

 

Lekki Port is to commence commercial operations after being officially commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2023.

Also the port will carry out trial operations, once it has completed the installation of necessary equipment and infrastructure.

The Managing Director of Lekki Port Lagos Free Trade Zone Enterprises Limited (LPLEL), Mr Du Ruogang, who disclosed this in Lagos, explained that the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT) was putting everything in place to give a world-class port experience in sub-Saharan Africa, saying that port has now put Nigeria on the global map in the maritime landscape. 

He explained that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and other relevant agencies have been sensitised to undertake their roles in the port.

The managing director applauded the media for its support of the port’s success and urged practitioners to extend the same support to the container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal, as it prepares to begin operations.

 

Our Reporters

