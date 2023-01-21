News

Buhari to commission multi-billion naira projects in Lagos

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has officially announced the upcoming visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos State on January 23 and 24, to commission a series of multi billion naira projects in different parts of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, made the announcement at a press conference, at Bagauda Kaltho Press centre, Alausa, Lagos, on Friday.

The Commissioner said President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will be on a twoday working visit to Lagos State to commission several projects in the state. According to him, Mr Governor had hosted the president during some of his visits to Lagos, but next week’s visit by President Buhari will be one with a difference. ‘‘It is a visit where Mr. President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand, the life changing and people-oriented projects that were conceptualised and completed by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.’’

The projects that will be inspected and commissioned by President Buhari comprise the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway, The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History as well as the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project. The 2-day trip to Lagos will also see Mr. President commissioning a private sector project, MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa. Omotosho said: “We have tagged President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’.

“The Lagos State government will welcome Mr. President with our signature Center of Excellence slogan and put on display our characteristic excellent performances and executions.’’ Speaking further, Omotosho said, Mr. President is scheduled to arrive Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, where he would be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some top dignitaries. ‘‘There will be a short ceremony, which will include cultural display, presentation of bouquet and inspection of guard of honour by the special guest. ‘‘Mr. Governor will lead the guest on helicopter to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. President Buhari and his host would be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top Government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. ‘‘The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. “There would also be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.’ The President is expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe Road project before departing via helicopter to the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: UK judge blocks Assange’s US extradition on health grounds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States, a court in London has ruled. The judge blocked the request because of concerns over Assange’s mental health and risk of suicide in the US. The 49-year-old is wanted over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011, reports the […]
News Top Stories

Labour: We’ll resist new price regime

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leaders of organised labour unions in Nigeria, yesterday, vowed to resist yet another increase in electricity tariff, describing the hike as an attempt by the Federal Government to further impoverish the citizenry. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who condemned the tariff hike, lamented that rather than emulate other countries, including […]
News

Okowa: Nigeria’s population outgrowing economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has warned that Nigeria is facing a great challenge if it fails to manage its growing population, which he said is outstripping the economy. Okowa, at the retreat organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the latest statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica