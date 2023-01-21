Buhari to commission multi-billion naira projects in Lagos

The Lagos State government has officially announced the upcoming visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos State on January 23 and 24, to commission a series of multi billion naira projects in different parts of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, made the announcement at a press conference, at Bagauda Kaltho Press centre, Alausa, Lagos, on Friday.

The Commissioner said President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will be on a twoday working visit to Lagos State to commission several projects in the state. According to him, Mr Governor had hosted the president during some of his visits to Lagos, but next week’s visit by President Buhari will be one with a difference. ‘‘It is a visit where Mr. President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand, the life changing and people-oriented projects that were conceptualised and completed by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.’’

The projects that will be inspected and commissioned by President Buhari comprise the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway, The John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History as well as the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project. The 2-day trip to Lagos will also see Mr. President commissioning a private sector project, MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa. Omotosho said: “We have tagged President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’.

“The Lagos State government will welcome Mr. President with our signature Center of Excellence slogan and put on display our characteristic excellent performances and executions.’’ Speaking further, Omotosho said, Mr. President is scheduled to arrive Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, where he would be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some top dignitaries. ‘‘There will be a short ceremony, which will include cultural display, presentation of bouquet and inspection of guard of honour by the special guest. ‘‘Mr. Governor will lead the guest on helicopter to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. President Buhari and his host would be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top Government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. ‘‘The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. “There would also be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.’ The President is expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe Road project before departing via helicopter to the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

