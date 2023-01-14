Buhari to commission projects in Kwara next month –APC Campaign Council

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to be in Kwara State next month to commission some legacy projects executed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council Spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday. Oyeyemi also said the President would join party faithful on Tuesday to just flag off the presidential campaign in the state, adding that a different date would be announced for grand commissioning of projects in the state.

It would be recalled that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor AbdulRazaq of non-per-formance in the past three and a half years accusing his government of inability to commission any capital project before now. She said, “The PDP is understandably jittery because it has exhausted its arsenals of empty catch phrases and propaganda that fail to inspire the electorates as a result of its horrible records in Kwara State. “Worse still is the fact that the PDP Campaign Council is led by persons notorious for their roles in diverting public resources for their own use.

“They are understandably pained that this Governor is now committing savings from bogus consultancy money that they were diverting to their private pockets to building a befitting headquarters for the KWIRS, which will have different office spaces for commercial purposes and benefit the state.

