Buhari to create Council for poverty reduction

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to create the National Council, in Poverty Eradication, as suggested by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

This was just as the President lamented that none of his predecessors had any coordinated poverty eradication program comparable to his administration’s ambitious policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the poverty eradication program was not something he just numbed into but a deliberate one that would be pursued with remarkable grit and determination.

The President, at a meeting with the PEAC led by Professor Doyin Salami, at the Presidential Villa alongside his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, agreed with the Council that the country required a poverty reduction strategy that will usher in a “rapid, sustained, sustainable and inclusive economic growth in his comments, while receiving the PEAC’s report on national poverty reduction strategy, the Council to present the document to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today as part of the consultation process.

While agreeing with the PEAC that the ambitious program of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty was challenging one but achievable, he wondered what became of the nation in the past, “with all the resources available to it” that no such coordinated, holistic agenda on poverty reduction was ever contemplated.

He said: “I was shocked, hearing from you that, of the vast agricultural land resources available to the nation, only two per cent of it is under irrigation. We will make the best use of the land.

Thank you for shaking us up. We are now awake; we will not doze off again. We didn’t just bump into this. We believe it is something we can deliver on.”

The poverty reduction plan, which Salami said had gained an overwhelming approval of stakeholders across the country had earlier been presented to the Vice President; Secretaries to government of all the 36 states, and the governors at the National Economic Council; Development Partners, including the World Bank, IMF and AfDB; Civil Society Organisations and the Organised Private Sector actors in the country.

