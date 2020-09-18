… Buhari to decide Ogundipe, Babalakin’s fate –Minister

The Federal Government has promised to look into the findings submitted by the Special Visitation Panel it set up to look into the management crisis at the University of Lagos. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known while receiving the report from the panel headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, yesterday, in Abuja, said the report would be subjected to the closest scrutiny. Adamu, who also received a report on the administrative audit of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), gave assurances the Federal Government would dispense justice on the UNILAG crisis. His words: “I am very happy to learn that the panel worked very hard during the two weeks given to it in order to arrive at recommendations which I hope will assist the visitor in taking an informed decision to solve the lingering crisis.

“It is my hope that the panel interacted with all officials and all stakeholders who had something to contribute towards the solution of the crisis in the course of its assignment in order to have a fair balance of issues at hand. “The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the University of Lagos and the university system as a whole. “I can assure you that we are for justice whoever it is for or against.

This report we are going to subject it to the closest scrutiny. Nobody will despair of justice at hands. This report, I believe, is what we are looking for, but we will look at it so closely if there is something we are not looking for, we will tell you and we will reject it.”

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Sa’ad, noted there had been some level of disquiet within the university in the past one year among management, council and some stakeholders, arising from allegations of mismanagement against the management of the university.

He expressed optimism that the report would bring an end to the crisis in the Ivory Tower. “We cannot divulge any content of the report, but we are happy that we have completed this work and we hope this special presidential visitation panel would have made some contributions towards resolving the problem in the University of Lagos and towards preventing similar problems in other universities all over the country.” Federal Government had set up the Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking UNILAG, following the removal of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by its Governing Council headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, the Prochancellor of the university. Adamu, who inaugurated the panel headed by Prof. Sa’ad on August 26, had asked the panel to submit its report within two weeks, warning the seven-member panel to restrict its mission to the crisis alone and not interfere with the activities of UNILAG management.

