Buhari to deliver Independence Day address today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Saturday) morning address the nation as part of activities marking the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria. According to a state- ment issued on Friday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the presidential address will be aired on by 7am today. The release enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
Related Articles
Niger lawmakers raise the alarm over irregularities in salaries
Lawmakers in Niger state have raised an alarm over the irregular payment of salaries in the past three months, saying it is a deliberate attempt to frustrate the effort of the government in getting the actual total amount of the monthly salaries of the state. Making this disclosure yesterday as a matter of urgent public […]
Soldiers kill 5 youths mistaken for kidnappers in Taraba
Five youths from Basa village in Ardo-kola Local Government Area of Taraba State were on Thursday night killed by soldiers as they were mistaken for kidnappers. The youths were returning from a wedding ceremony in Garin -Baka at about 12midnight when the soldiers who had laid ambush for kidnappers in the area opened fire killing […]
Yola Disco debunks labour unions claim on workers’ sacking
The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (Yola Disco) has responded to the picketing of its facilities by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC). The Disco alleged that the move was a campaign of calumny and an act of economic sabotage to the company and the […]
