News

Buhari to deliver Independence Day address today

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Saturday) morning address the nation as part of activities marking the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria. According to a state- ment issued on Friday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, the presidential address will be aired on by 7am today. The release enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

 

Our Reporters

