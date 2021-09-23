News

Buhari to deliver UN General Assembly address Sept 24

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday in New York. Several prominent leaders delivered in-person addresses at the UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, including President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, according to Per Second News checks. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana; Andriy Rajoelina, President of Madagascar; President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Gnassingbe Faure of Togo were scheduled to deliver theirs yesterday. Many leaders are opting to use prerecorded video, as was done last year, or to have a lower-ranking representative speak in person, and the absence of a particular country’s leader this year can send a message. Each of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President, Republic of Uganda; Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President and Head of State, Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya; and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a (pre-recorded) speech. Perhaps the most prominent leader to skip a personal appearance at the General Assembly is President Xi Jinping of China.

