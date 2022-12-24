News

Buhari to domicile whistleblowing policy in PCC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari is to domicile the whistleblowing policy in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC). The President said that the Commission was the best agency to host the policy, while responding to requests by the Chief Commissioner of the Commission, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf and members of the management team, during a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Buhari also thanked the Commission for conferring the award of the Grand Ombudsman of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him and pledged to continue to do his best in expanding the frontiers of anti-corruption, rule of law and good governance in Nigeria.

He said “I want to assure you that the Commission would be considered as the Agency, where the policy will be domiciled given your widespread network of offices and the fact that your mandate on referral of complaints with criminal contents to appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies make your Commission the best suited Agency for domiciling whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government.’’

He also promised speedy consideration of the Commission’s application to own a radio station to facilitate dissemination of its activities to the citizenry and to enhance its public enlightenment programmes. On the 2023 elections and the need to protect the will of Nigerians, Buhari urged the Commission to use its privileged position and network of numerous offices in all the States of the Federation and presence in many Local Government Areas to protect the interest of the down- trodden and sensitise the citizenry on their rights and obligations.

He underscored the role of the Commission in ensuring free, fair and credible elections and a smooth democratic transition and transfer of power in 2023. ‘‘The Public Complaints Commission is an Ombudsman Institution set up in 1975. The reason for its establishment by its founding fathers was to bridge the gap between the government and the governed and between the big man and the little man. ‘‘It was designed to act as a bastion of justice for the ‘little man’ who has no one or place to turn to for relief, just as it was conceived by the Swedes who originated it.’’ Ayo-Yusuf praised President Buhari for releasing all outstanding pension liabilities, from 2014, to retirees of the Federal Government, especially those of the treasury- funded Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), under the contributory pension scheme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian youths worst hit by bad governance – PDP stalwart

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Nwite, yesterday decried the effects of bad governance on Nigerian youths, saying they were hugely targeted by the government’s misguided policies. He noted that a situation where youths spend time and resources to pass through schools and graduate to start roaming the streets without jobs was […]
News

Counter-insurgency: Six Super Tucano aircraft depart US – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…to arrive for induction before July ending The counter-insurgency war is set to receive a boost, as six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States (US), are set to arrive the country before the end of the month. New Telegraph recalls that sometime in May, members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence […]
News

FG owes highway contractors N10.4trn -Fashola

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the shortage of young engineers and technical officers due to the embargo on employment is adversely affecting the ministry. Fashola, who was on Tuesday at the House of Representatives to defend his ministry’s budget, also disclosed that N10.4 trillion was being owed to highway contractors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica