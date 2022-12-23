News

Buhari to domicile Whistleblowing Policy in PCC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to domicile the Whistleblowing Policy in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).
The President said the Commission was the best agency to host the policy while responding to requests by the Chief Commissioner of the Commission, Honourable Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf and members of the management team during a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa Friday.
Buhari also thanked the Commission for conferring him the award of the Grand Ombudsman of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pledging to continue to do his best in expanding the frontiers of anti-corruption, rule of law and good governance in Nigeria.
He said: “I want to assure you that the Commission would be considered as the Agency where the policy will be domiciled given your widespread network of offices and the fact that your mandate on referral of complaints with criminal contents to appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies make your Commission the best suited Agency for domiciling whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government.’’
He also promised speedy consideration of the Commission’s application to own a radio station to facilitate dissemination of its activities to the citizenry and to enhance its public enlightenment programmes.

 

Our Reporters

