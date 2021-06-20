Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: Exert pressure on Mali to return to civil rule

President Muhammadu Buhari has told West African leaders to exert pressure on the military leadership in Mali to ensure that the transition process in the country is not aborted.

The President, who faulted the United Nation (UN)’s decision to expel foreign fighters in Libya without consultation with the leadership of the West African region, said this in a speech he delivered yesterday at the 59th Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Accra, Ghana.

Buhari also urged the leadership in the sub-region to get their citizens vaccinated and continue to observe non pharmaceutical protocols warning against the possibility of the third wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the ECOWAS member states.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President while speaking on the need to ensure that Mali returns to democratic rule said ”While democracy continues to develop in our sub-region, recent events in Mali are sad reminders that vigilance remains a crucial imperative to protect people’s aspirations to freely choose the form of Government they want.

Pressures are needed to ensure that the transition process in Mali, which is half-way to its conclusion, is not aborted. A further slide in Mali could prove catastrophic to the Subregion, considering that about half of that country is unfortunately under the grip of terrorists.”

He appealed to the military leadership in Mali to understand the critical state of their country, cautioning them not to perpetuate acts that would facilitate the destabilization and destruction of their country.

Buhari urged the ECOWAS member states to remain engaged with all stakeholders in Mali, through the Nigerian former President, Goodluck Jonathan, whom he congratulated for his untiring contributions encouraging him to sustain the efforts.

Commenting on the UN’s decision to expel all foreign fighters in Libya without first ensuring that they are disarmed and collaboration with regional stakeholders, Buhari said ”While this action was aimed at bringing about sustenance of peace in Libya, non-collaboration with regional stakeholders on this critical decision, has now created newer threats to peace, security and stability in the region, which could lead to lack of coordinated management of huge humanitarian crisis across the Sahel,

North, Central and West Africa, including the Lake Chad region.” In his capacity as the ECOWAS champion on the fight against Covid-19,

Buhari also drew attention to the need for more citizens in the region to be vaccinated, stressing that adherence to other non-pharmaceutical interventions must not be jettisoned.

He said the West African region was in the grip of a third wave, warning against complacency in national and regional initiatives to address the pandemic. Urging vigilance, the President called for collaboration among Ministers of Health of member states with WAHO (West African Health Organisation) in order to maintain a unified regional approach in the fight against Covid- 19. Commenting on the ongoing institutional reforms within the ECOWAS, Buhari said he was looking forward to an organisation that was fit for purpose.

”We have clearly realised that operating a bloated administration with the current global economic collapse occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic will be to the detriment of services to our people which is not sustainable,’ he noted.

