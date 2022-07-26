News Top Stories

Buhari to emphasise free, fair polls at Liberian 175th anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 175th independence anniversary celebration of the country.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President, who will join other world leaders to mark the anniversary, will emphasise to the people of Liberia and Sierra Leone the importance of free, fair and credible elections as they go to the polls in 2023.

Explaining the significance of the trip by the President, Shehu disclosed that it signified the importance attached to the security and wellbeing of Liberia and the rest of West Africa. “On this day, Liberia marks a Special Independence anniversary, commemorating 175 years of self-rule, with the country being the oldest independent postcolonial African State. President Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour at the celebration and will deliver an address.

“The trip to Liberia comes at a time when political instability and the return of coups-d’état have upended two to three decades of democratic order in the sub-region. “Liberia, Sierra-Leone along with Nigeria are going into elections in 2023 and President Buhari is expected to emphasize to them the importance of free, fair and credible elections.

“The President is expected to stress the importance of the respect for rule of law throughout the sub-region. Without rule of Law and constitutional rule, there cannot be security peace and development.”

“Peace and security of Liberia (and Sierra-Leone) is important to Nigeria given the enormous investments in men, material and resources expended by this country to secure the two states.

 

Without the leadership of Nigeria in the context of ECOWAS to secure these two, there would not have been a Liberia on the map in its present configuration today. “Bilaterally, Nigeria and Liberia may bring to the table issues of cross-border terrorism, bolstering defence and trade ties. The warmth of the relationship and personal chemistry between President Buhari and George Weah of Liberia is no less significant and will play a key role in the events of tomorrow,” Shehu wrote.

Nigeria played a leading role in the stabilisation of the West African nation in the early 90s, leading to the establishment of democratic rule and has continued to assist the country in many ways especially through the Technical Aids Corps scheme.

 

In 2019, Buhari was conferred with the highest national honour in the country, the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, in recognition of Nigeria’s continued support towards the development of the country.

 

Buhari, accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is expected back in Abuja later today

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nevada tightens COVID-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nevada’s governor, diagnosed with COVID-19 himself earlier this month, said on Sunday he was tightening coronavirus restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader statewide mandate for face-coverings over the next three weeks. The new measures, effective on Tuesday, come as state and local government leaders around the United States have moved […]
News

Economic sabotage: We destroyed 1.5m litres of illegally refined AGO – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military has said that intensified operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between September 10 and 17. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. […]
News

Nigeria spends N125bn annually to meet fish demand, says expert

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…as poor budgetary allocation hampers production The Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON) has expressed concerns over the inadequate supply and consumption of fishery products in the country. FISON said on Tuesday at the 2021 World Fisheries Day celebration it organized in collaboration with the Department of Entrepreneurship Education of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica