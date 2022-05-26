News Top Stories

Buhari to ESN/IPOB on Killings: Expect tough response from security agencies

…warns against retaliatory violence to viral video

…as Court reschedules Kanu’s trial till June 28

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) suspected to be behind incessant killings in the South East to expect tough response from the security agencies. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu yesterday, the President said this in reaction to the alleged recent killings of non-indigenes in the South East zone.

The President in the statement also cautioned the public against hasty reactions to a cruel viral video of the killing by the terrorists in the region being circulated on social media, adding that the incidence was being investigated to determine its factuality He warned the perpetrators of the dastardly act to expect appropriate response from the military and security agencies. Buhari also cautioned against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged kill-ings of non-indigenes by the ESN and its mother terrorist group, IPOB.

The release stated in part: “While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course. “The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.”

 

Our Reporters

