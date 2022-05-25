Business

Buhari to ESN/IPOB on Killings: Expect tough response from security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) suspected to be behind incessant killings in the South East to expect a tough response from the security agencies.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in reaction to the alleged recent killings of non-indigenes in the South East zone.

The President in the statement cautioned the public against hasty reactions to a cruel viral video of the killing by the terrorists in the region being circulates on social media adding that the incidence was being investigated to determine its factuality

He warned the perpetrators of the dastardly act to expect appropriate response from the military and security agencies.

Buhari also cautioned against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The release stated in part: “While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

“The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

“In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these ‘wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people’ in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as ‘deeply distressing’, President Muhammadu Buhari warns the perpetrators of these acts to expect tough response from the security forces.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Why I’m investing in real estate – Bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Ifejika

Posted on Author Reporter

  Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Blord’, recently posted information that points at the expansion of his business into real estate. Blord, Chairman and CEO of Blord Group, comprising of a bitcoin trading company and a gadget store dubbed Blord Luxury Store, posted the update on his Instagram account, @blord_official: “I […]
Business

Zimvest unveils self-service wealth management platform

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Digital Wealth M a n a g e m e n t firm, Zedcrest Investment Managers (Zimvest) is set to make investing stress-free for Nigerians through its self-service wealth management platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licenses and regulates assets management companies in Nigeria with a digitally-enabled wealth management system that seamlessly allows users […]
Business

DSDP: Evaluating issues in fuel import scandal

Posted on Author writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Nigeria’s fuel importation crises did not come overnight, but through initiatives introduced and implemented by the Federal Government, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE   For the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, issues such as production, exploration, exportation, processing of crude into fuel and its subsequent importation into the country were by no means a hard task, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica