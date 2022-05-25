Buhari to ESN/IPOB on Killings: Expect tough response from security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) suspected to be behind incessant killings in the South East to expect a tough response from the security agencies.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in reaction to the alleged recent killings of non-indigenes in the South East zone.

The President in the statement cautioned the public against hasty reactions to a cruel viral video of the killing by the terrorists in the region being circulates on social media adding that the incidence was being investigated to determine its factuality

He warned the perpetrators of the dastardly act to expect appropriate response from the military and security agencies.

Buhari also cautioned against any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The release stated in part: “While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

“The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

“In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these ‘wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people’ in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as ‘deeply distressing’, President Muhammadu Buhari warns the perpetrators of these acts to expect tough response from the security forces.”

