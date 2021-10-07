Buhari to ExxonMobil: Take advantage of PIA, invest more in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged operators in the petroleum industry to take advantage of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to promote their investments in the oil and gas sector in the country. According to a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari gave this charge yesterday while speaking at an audience with a team from Exxon- Mobil Corporation led by Liam Mallon, its President on Upstream Oil and Gas, at State House.

He said: “I will expect the ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria to avail themselves of the opportunities created by the Petroleum Industry Act and invest in further development of the Nigerian assets in line with our national interest. “It is our expectations that your company will also support our desire to deepen gas utilization and monetization aimed at reducing our carbon footprint and facilitating economic growth and development of our country.” The President also enjoined the ExxonMobil chief to collaborate on a bigger scale with the NNPC to realize the full potentials of the abundant gas resources in Nigeria.

“We look forward to ExxonMobil engaging in deeper collaboration and partnership with the New NNPC and other Nigerian institutions to ensure optimum exploitation of the abundant Oil and Gas resources in Nigeria while also aligning the processes with the global drive towards carbon neutrality,” he said. While ommending his guests for their commitment to continue to be a bigger player in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, Buhari thanked him for his assuring words on their continued presence in Nigeria with the promise of expanding their investments in the Deep-water. “This will no doubt be further facilitated by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act which is designed to provide a competitive fiscal framework and a world class regulatory framework that is at par with our global peers,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...