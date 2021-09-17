Buhari to FIFA, CAF: Consider Nigeria top for support, investments

President Muhammmadu Buhari has charged the world football governing body, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to consider Nigeria for support and investments. The President gave this charge while receiving the FIFA delegation led by its President, Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, at the PresidentialVillaonThursday.

While calling on the top echelon of football’s world governing body to see Nigeria as one of its greatest assets when it comes to the development of football, the President also told the visiting FIFA president, who is in the country for the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Football Tournament, that since 2017 his administration had adopted football as a national asset. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari explained that the sport was being accorded the highest level of attention possible by his government to enable rapid development of abundant talents in the country.

The President told his guests that he had approved a committee to unveil a 10-year football development plan for the country with a view to accelerating the development of the game in the country. Commenting on the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup (ABC) holding in Lagos, the Nigerian leader said the tournament could not have come at a better time. ‘‘This Women’s football competition is a novel idea here and I am sure it will be exciting in its execution for our women folk and lovers of football. It is also a confirmation of what we already know about our women,’’ he said.

The President restated his government’s commitment to use football for the development of the girlchild, inspiring young people to have rewarding careers in the game. He expressed delight that Nigeria has produced excellent role models to inspire the next generation of stars to take up the sport. Some of the Nigerian women footballers that have made indelible marks in the game, he said, included Asisat Oshoala, Rita Chikwelu, Onome Ebi, Desire Oparanozie and before them Perpetual Nkwocha, Mercy Akide-Udoh, Nkiru Okosieme and Ann Chiejiene. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare said Nigeria, as the leading black nation in the world, was central to all that FIFA is seeking to achieve in its football development plan. Infantino, in his remarks, renewed FIFA’s commitment to support the development of football in Nigeria, pledging to strengthen its partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation.

