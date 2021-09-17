Sports

Buhari to FIFA, CAF: Consider Nigeria top for support, investments

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has charged the world football governing body, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to consider Nigeria for support and investments. The President gave this charge while receiving the FIFA delegation led by its President, Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, at the PresidentialVillaonThursday.

While calling on the top echelon of football’s world governing body to see Nigeria as one of its greatest assets when it comes to the development of football, the President also told the visiting FIFA president, who is in the country for the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Football Tournament, that since 2017 his administration had adopted football as a national asset. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari explained that the sport was being accorded the highest level of attention possible by his government to enable rapid development of abundant talents in the country.

The President told his guests that he had approved a committee to unveil a 10-year football development plan for the country with a view to accelerating the development of the game in the country. Commenting on the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup (ABC) holding in Lagos, the Nigerian leader said the tournament could not have come at a better time. ‘‘This Women’s football competition is a novel idea here and I am sure it will be exciting in its execution for our women folk and lovers of football. It is also a confirmation of what we already know about our women,’’ he said.

The President restated his government’s commitment to use football for the development of the girlchild, inspiring young people to have rewarding careers in the game. He expressed delight that Nigeria has produced excellent role models to inspire the next generation of stars to take up the sport. Some of the Nigerian women footballers that have made indelible marks in the game, he said, included Asisat Oshoala, Rita Chikwelu, Onome Ebi, Desire Oparanozie and before them Perpetual Nkwocha, Mercy Akide-Udoh, Nkiru Okosieme and Ann Chiejiene. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare said Nigeria, as the leading black nation in the world, was central to all that FIFA is seeking to achieve in its football development plan. Infantino, in his remarks, renewed FIFA’s commitment to support the development of football in Nigeria, pledging to strengthen its partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL: Heartland, Sunshine, three others suffer demotion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Five clubs have been demoted to the lower division of the women league in the country after failing to meet up with the deadline for players licencing and registration for the 2020/2021 season. The Nigeria Women Football League on Wednesday announced that Heartland Queens, Sunshine Queens, Dream Stars, Ibom Queens and Adamawa Queens, have been […]
Sports

EPL: Martinelli, Lacazette star in Arsenal victory

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gabriel Martinelli scored in his first start since January as Arsenal ended a run of four games without a win with victory over the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United. The Brazilian has endured an injury-plagued season, but was on hand to net his side’s second with a finish into an unguarded goal after […]
Sports

Juve edge out Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final. Leading from the first leg in Milan, Juve survived a couple of scares before making it to the final for the second successive season. Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica