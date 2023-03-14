News Top Stories

Buhari To Foreign Observers: Technical glitches inherent in Presidential polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted to foreign observers that though the recently concluded Presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), may have some technical glitches, it was an improvement on past elections. In a statement is sued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, said: “The Presidency thanks former ambassadors Mark Green and Johnnie Carson-along with other foreign observers-for their concerns over the logistics of the recent general election in Nigeria and their work as observers on the National Democratic Institute/ International Republican Institute Election Observation Missions. “It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short. “The biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “The US State department congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC and the people of Nigeria on the outcome of the “competitive election. “British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also quick to congratulate the winner, on this victory. And so did many others in ECOWAS and the African Union.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan consoles Ben Murray-Bruce over mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday commiserated with Senator Ben Murray- Bruce and the entire Murray- Bruce family over the passing of their mother Mrs. Margaret Murray- Bruce who died at the age of 95. In a condolence message to the Murray-Bruce family, Jonathan said: “I condole with you and the entire Murray-Bruce family on the […]
News

JUST IN: Buhari appoints Acting Chief Judge for FCT

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has  approved the appointment of Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The appointment followed the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello on Tuesday. According a statement issued by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council, the new acting Chief Judge will […]
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Explosions Rock Maiduguri Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three explosions on Thursday rocked Maiduguri the Borno State capital. The explosions come a few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state. Buhari is billed to commission an edifice donated by Mohammed Indimi to the University of Maiduguri. He is also expected to commission some projects executed by the Borno State Government. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica