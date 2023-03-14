Buhari To Foreign Observers: Technical glitches inherent in Presidential polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted to foreign observers that though the recently concluded Presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), may have some technical glitches, it was an improvement on past elections. In a statement is sued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, said: “The Presidency thanks former ambassadors Mark Green and Johnnie Carson-along with other foreign observers-for their concerns over the logistics of the recent general election in Nigeria and their work as observers on the National Democratic Institute/ International Republican Institute Election Observation Missions. “It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short. “The biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “The US State department congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC and the people of Nigeria on the outcome of the “competitive election. “British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also quick to congratulate the winner, on this victory. And so did many others in ECOWAS and the African Union.”

